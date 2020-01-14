Cong Evokes Pulwama Attack on Davinder Singh Arrest, BJP Hits Back
Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sambit Patra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sambit Patra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Cong Evokes Pulwama Attack on Davinder Singh Arrest, BJP Hits Back

The Quint
India

Reacting to the arrest of J&K top cop Davinder Singh, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Tuesday, 14 January, said that had his name been "Davinder Khan", the reaction of the "troll regiment of the RSS" would have been more “strident and vociferous”.

The Jammu and Kashmir deputy superintendent of police, who has now been suspended, made headlines after he was caught transporting Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on Saturday, 11 January.

Also Read : Who is Davinder Singh, the J&K Cop Caught with Hizbul Militants?

Loading...

Chowdhary, in a series of tweets, also said, “Now, the question will arise who were the real culprits behind the Pulwama attack.”

“The chink in the armour is exposed in the Valley much to the consternation of us, we can not afford ourselves to be penny wise and pound foolish,” 
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress Leader

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also questioned the Pulwama attack that killed over 40 CRPF soldiers in February 2019, Surjewala asked whether Davinder Singh was ‘only a pawn’ in a ‘bigger controversy’.

Also Read : After Surjewala experiment, Congress banks on big names in Haryana

Slamming the Congress, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra retaliated to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Randeep Singh Surjewala saying the Congress is “playing the politics of religion”.

While interacting with the media, Sambit Patra said, “the kind of behavior the Congress Party has shown today deserves a democratic surgical strike”.

Who is Davinder Singh ?

Davinder Singh, who was once decorated officer and next in line for the post of Superintendent of Police, will now be “treated at par with terrorists”, said J&K IGP Vinay Kumar.

Davinder Singh has served the Jammu and Kashmir Police as inspector and deputy superintendent for over 25 years.
Davinder Singh has served the Jammu and Kashmir Police as inspector and deputy superintendent for over 25 years.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)

From providing a safe haven to terrorists at his own residence to allegedly accepting a sum of Rs 12 lakhs, Singh’s latest arrest and interrogation has raised questions on J&K security forces, forcing spotlight on the integrity of the forces.

Also Read : Davinder Singh: 10 Highlights of a Controversial Past & Present

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...