Cong Evokes Pulwama Attack on Davinder Singh Arrest, BJP Hits Back
Reacting to the arrest of J&K top cop Davinder Singh, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Tuesday, 14 January, said that had his name been "Davinder Khan", the reaction of the "troll regiment of the RSS" would have been more “strident and vociferous”.
The Jammu and Kashmir deputy superintendent of police, who has now been suspended, made headlines after he was caught transporting Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on Saturday, 11 January.
Chowdhary, in a series of tweets, also said, “Now, the question will arise who were the real culprits behind the Pulwama attack.”
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also questioned the Pulwama attack that killed over 40 CRPF soldiers in February 2019, Surjewala asked whether Davinder Singh was ‘only a pawn’ in a ‘bigger controversy’.
Slamming the Congress, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra retaliated to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Randeep Singh Surjewala saying the Congress is “playing the politics of religion”.
Who is Davinder Singh ?
Davinder Singh, who was once decorated officer and next in line for the post of Superintendent of Police, will now be “treated at par with terrorists”, said J&K IGP Vinay Kumar.
From providing a safe haven to terrorists at his own residence to allegedly accepting a sum of Rs 12 lakhs, Singh’s latest arrest and interrogation has raised questions on J&K security forces, forcing spotlight on the integrity of the forces.
