Cong Evokes Pulwama Attack on Davinder Singh Arrest, BJP Hits Back

Reacting to the arrest of J&K top cop Davinder Singh, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Tuesday, 14 January, said that had his name been "Davinder Khan", the reaction of the "troll regiment of the RSS" would have been more “strident and vociferous”.

The Jammu and Kashmir deputy superintendent of police, who has now been suspended, made headlines after he was caught transporting Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on Saturday, 11 January.