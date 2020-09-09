‘Roots of Sena Are Over’: HP CM on Kangana’s Office Demolition

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday, 9 September slammed the Maharashtra government over the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property in Mumbai by BMC. Himachal Pradesh CM said that “the conduct of Maharashtra government is unfortunate, I condemn it.”

Thakur also lashed out at the Congress, and said that the roots of Shiv Sena are being finished, and the situation became grim since the time Congress came to power with Sena.