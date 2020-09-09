‘Roots of Sena Are Over’: HP CM on Kangana’s Office Demolition
“The Maharashtra government has done this out of vendetta. This is unfortunate,” says Himachal Pradesh CM.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday, 9 September slammed the Maharashtra government over the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property in Mumbai by BMC. Himachal Pradesh CM said that “the conduct of Maharashtra government is unfortunate, I condemn it.”
Thakur also lashed out at the Congress, and said that the roots of Shiv Sena are being finished, and the situation became grim since the time Congress came to power with Sena.
Siding with the Bollywood actress, the CM also said “the daughter of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut raised her voice and expressed her opinion. The Maharashtra government has done this out of vendetta. This is unfortunate.”
Kangana's lawyer had filed a plea in the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive in which the court ordered that demolition be put on hold and asked BMC to file a reply on the actor's petition.
Earlier BMC officials reached Kangana’s Pali Hill bungalow to demolish “illegal alterations” at the Bandra property of the actor. Kangana claimed that they "took over" her office and were allegedly harassing her.
