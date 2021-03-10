‘Condemn it’: Kejriwal, BJP React to Attack on CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was on a campaign trail said on Wednesday, 10 March, that she was attacked in Nandigram by four or five people, and was rushed back to Kolkata with an injured foot.

"Four or five people came in front of the car and pushed the door. This was done purposely," she said, adding that no local police was present at the spot when the incident took place.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a Trinamool MP who is currently in Nandigram, said that following a widespread response from the people of Nandigram Block-1 yesterday, the CM visited several places of Nandigram Block II after filing her nomination at Haldia.