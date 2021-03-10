‘Condemn it’: Kejriwal, BJP React to Attack on CM Mamata
The West Bengal CM was was attacked in Nandigram by four or five unidentified people.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was on a campaign trail said on Wednesday, 10 March, that she was attacked in Nandigram by four or five people, and was rushed back to Kolkata with an injured foot.
"Four or five people came in front of the car and pushed the door. This was done purposely," she said, adding that no local police was present at the spot when the incident took place.
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a Trinamool MP who is currently in Nandigram, said that following a widespread response from the people of Nandigram Block-1 yesterday, the CM visited several places of Nandigram Block II after filing her nomination at Haldia.
He added, “She offered Puja in one after another temple and at about 6.15 pm, when she was about to leave Birulia Anchal after a Puja, a few unknown persons pushed her to the car and forcibly shut down the door, as a result of which she sustained injuries in her left leg and also suffered severe pain in the waist.”
Reacting to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted condemning the attack. “Those responsible should be immediately arrested and punished,” he wrote.
Leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal Tejashwi Yadav also wished the Bengal CM a ‘speedy recovery’ calling the attack on the leader “cowardly and despicable.”
He said that that the attackers must not be spared and tweeted that the “nation knows that people who have no belief in democracy can stoop to any level to vent their frustration of fighting a lost battle.”
‘Nautanki’, ‘Poor Law and Order’: Congress, BJP React
Vice President of Bengal BJP Arjun Singh also took to Twitter to say that he had talked of “law and order being poor in the state.”
“Today chief minister @MamataOfficial was injured amid security,” he wrote in hindi. He also appealed for a CBI enquiry into the matter and said that there should be “immediate action” against the concerned police officers.
“Didi should be given central protection,” Singh added.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on the other hand, called the attack a ‘nautanki’ (act) and said, “This is 'siyasi pakhand' to gain sympathy. Before polls, she planned this 'nautanki' after sensing difficulties in Nandigram. Not just CM, she is Police Mantri' too. Can you believe that there was no Police with Police Mantri?” ANI quoted.
(With inputs from ANI)
