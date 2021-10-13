Coal Crisis: 116 of 135 Power Plants Have Less Than a Week's Reserves

According to data released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) of India on Monday, 11 October, the status of 116 out of 135 coal power plants in the country was either 'critical' or 'super critical', with these 116 plans having less than a week's stock left.

Out of the 116 plants, 15 power plants did not have even a day's supply of coal, and 27 plants were carrying just a day's worth of stock.

Meanwhile, 20 power plants indicated that they were carrying two days of coal stock, 21 had three days' reserves and another 20 had four days' worth of coal reserves.