CM Thackeray Directs MMRDA to Explore Sites for Metro Car Shed

This decision comes after the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 16 December, put a stay on the order passed by the Mumbai suburban district collector to allot 102 acres of salt pan land in suburban Kanjurmarg for the construction of an integrated metro car shed.

According to the report by PTI, after the Bombay HC order, there were media reports on the state government looking for other potential sites, including the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).