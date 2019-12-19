Clean Chit to Uttar Pradesh Journo Booked For Mid-Day Meal Video

Following this, Jaiswal, Village Head Representative Rajkumar Pal and unidentified people were booked under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharging duty), 193 (false evidence) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, a senior officer said.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Mirzapur block education officer Prem Shankar Ram at Ahiraura police station.

According to the complaint, Jaiswal and Pal conspired and deliberately made the video in a well-planned manner and did "despicable work" of maligning the image of the state government by recording a video of school children being served salt and roti in mid-day meal.

Pal was found guilty after going through witness statements, Hindustan Times reported.

Jaiswal is a correspondent at the local Hindi daily Jansandesh Times.