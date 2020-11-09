Xi Asks for Tibet Rail Line Work to Be Sped Up, Close to Arunachal

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, 8 November, ordered his officials to speed up the construction of the new $47.8 billion railway project connecting the country’s southwest Sichuan province to Linzhi in Tibet close to the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh.

China has asserted that the project would play an important role in safeguarding stability in the border areas.

Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be the second railway in Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway.