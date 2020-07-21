China Tried to Seize Indian Land Using COVID-19 Crisis: US Cong

India and China are engaged in military and diplomatic deliberations to de-escalate the tense situation in the border areas in Ladakh. The countries are locked in a 10-week-long stand-off at multiple points, hitherto unprecedented along the border.

The Indian Army said on 16 July that the disengagement process on the LAC with China is "intricate and requires constant verification". The army added that India is taking the de-escalation process forward through "regular meetings at the diplomatic and military level".

On 15 June, as many as 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.