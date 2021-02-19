Video Shared by China State-Affiliated Media ‘Shows Galwan Clash’

A video shared by a Twitter account labelled by the social network as ‘China State-affiliated media’ on Friday, 19 February, purportedly shows Indian and Chinese soldiers clashing in Ladakh’s Galwan valley last year. The clash had left 20 Indian troops and at least four Chinese troops dead.

The video has been shared by one Shen Shiwei on Twitter, whose account has been labelled as ‘China state-affiliated media.’