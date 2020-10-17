India-China Relations ‘Profoundly Disturbed’: S Jaishankar 

He said there are multiple agreements, starting from 1993, which created the framework for that peace and tranquillity. The framework limited the military forces that came to the border areas, directed how to manage the border and how border troops behave when they approach each other.

"So, from the conceptual level down to the behavioural level, there was an entire sort of framework out there. Now, what we saw this year was a departure from this entire series of agreements. The massing of a large amount of Chinese forces on the border was clearly contrary to all of this. And when you had friction point which was a large number of troops at different points very close to each other, then something tragic like what happened on 15th of June happened," he said.