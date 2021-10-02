'Childhood Hero': Chacha Chaudhary to be the Mascot for Namami Gange Project

Popular comic book character Chacha Chaudhary is all set to become the mascot for the Namami Gange project for spreading awareness about cleaning of the Ganga and other rivers.

“At the 37th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by Shri Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG, Chacha Chaudhary was declared as the mascot of the Namami Gange Programme and some major projects in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were discussed and evaluated,” a statement by the Jal shakti Ministry said.