One Dead, 36 Hospitalised in Chhattisgarh After Drinking Contaminated Water

One nursing student died and 36 others were hospitalised in the last three days after drinking contaminated water in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. The 19-year-old student of Rastogi College in Durg couldn't be saved, officials said on Tuesday, 2 August.

The college management was allegedly trying to hide the incident, and it only came to light after the private hospital, where these girls were admitted, informed the officials of the district's health department.

Close to 40 students complaining of vomiting and dysentery were admitted to the Hi-tech hospital between Saturday, 30 July and Monday, 1 August.

The students lived in the women's hostel of Rastogi College near Nehru Nagar Area.