Chhattisgarh Govt Makes Efforts To Promote Higher Education in Remote Areas

The Chhattisgarh government has been making efforts to expand education across the state by setting up higher education institutions in remote areas, thus eliminating the need for students to travel long distances.

Higher education institutions have opened up in places like Awapalli, Kuakonda, and Tongpal.

Kuakonda is a testament to the state government's efforts in the direction of education. Earlier, students from interior villages had to cover a distance of upto 80 km to reach the college at the district headquarters.