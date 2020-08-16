Chennai’s Beloved ‘5 Rupees Doctor’ Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Many residents of North Chennai went into mourning in the confines of their homes on Saturday, 15 August, as news of the death of a 70-year-old year doctor from Vyasarpadi became public knowledge.

Dr V Thiruvengadam, affectionately called the '5-rupees-doctor' by his patients, died of a cardiac arrest over 30 years after he began serving residents of the area.

The doctor was well known in North Chennai for treating patients at their convenience, and began these services in 1973.