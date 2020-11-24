Chennai: President Kovind Boards Inaugural Air India One Aircraft 

The President is visiting Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

President Ram Nath Kovind boarded the Air India One-B777 aircraft on Tuesday for its inaugural flight to Chennai
President Ram Nath Kovind has boarded the inaugural Air India One-B777 aircraft on Tuesday, 24 November, to visit Chennai. The President is visiting Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. The Air India One is an exclusive aircraft for the President, Vice President and Prime Minister of India.

(Photo: Screenshot/@rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)

"This is the first flight of the Air India One-B777 aircraft with the Head of State on board. The aircraft is fuel efficient and has a longer range than the B747-400 that are deployed for similar VVIP operations," said a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, reported PTI.

President Kovind took to Twitter and commended the pilots, crew members and the entire team of the Air India and the Indian Air Force for operating the state-of-the-art aircraft, facilitating VVIP movements within the country and on state visits abroad.

(Photo: Screenshot/@rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)
