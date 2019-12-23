QChennai: DMK’s Anti-CAA Rally Today; Dead Turtles Wash Ashore

The Madras High Court, late on Sunday evening, heard a PIL against the DMK’s anti-CAA rally that is scheduled to take place in the city on Monday morning. The court did not place a stay on the rally and instead ordered the government and police to use drones in the city to video-graph any anti-CAA rallies that are held without police permission. They further said that police action could be taken against any protests held without requisite police permissions.

Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha who were hearing the case maintained that protests cannot be stifled in a democratic society but reiterated that there should not be violence.

(Source: The News Minute)