QChennai: DMK’s Anti-CAA Rally Today; Dead Turtles Wash Ashore
1. Madras HC Does Not Stay DMK’s Anti-CAA Rally But Allows Cops to Use Drones to Monitor
The Madras High Court, late on Sunday evening, heard a PIL against the DMK’s anti-CAA rally that is scheduled to take place in the city on Monday morning. The court did not place a stay on the rally and instead ordered the government and police to use drones in the city to video-graph any anti-CAA rallies that are held without police permission. They further said that police action could be taken against any protests held without requisite police permissions.
Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha who were hearing the case maintained that protests cannot be stifled in a democratic society but reiterated that there should not be violence.
(Source: The News Minute)
2. Unpleasant Start to Olive Ridleys Nesting Season, Five Dead Turtles Washed Ashore in Chennai
It has been an unpleasant start to Olive Ridleys nesting season this year. In the last three days, five dead turtles washed ashore in city beaches, highlighting the need for urgent measures. A close look at the carcass of two adult turtles in Marina, one each in Injambakkam, Pannaiyur and Alambarai beach stretches on East Coast Road (ECR) point to a single killer – trawlers.
Experts say a majority of turtle deaths are caused by drowning. The bottom trawler boats deploy nets that are targeted to catch shrimp and turtles get caught accidentally. They get dragged for 1-2 hours resulting in suffocation and a painful death for which bulging eyes and swollen necks were indicators.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Man Held for Allegedly Smuggling Endangered Wild Species at Chennai Airport
Customs officers on Sunday seized various exotic species including rodents and lizards which were smuggled from Bangkok and detained a man for enquiry at the Chennai international airport.
According to the Air Intelligence Unit, the seized wildlife species were 12 banner-tailed kangaroo rats, three prairie dogs, one red squirrel and five blue iguana lizard, which are endangered species. “Based on a tipoff that wild animals are to be smuggled from Bangkok, the AIU on Sunday morning noticed a man who was moving in a suspicious manner. After collecting his red stroller bag, he quickly walked to the exit. He was intercepted at the gate and taken for enquiry,” read a press release.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
4. Gang Chases Two Youth, Kills Them Near Mappedu
In what is suspected to be the fallout of a gang war, a group of men hurled explosives, suspected to be country bombs, killing two youngsters in broad daylight near Mappedu in Tiruvallur on Saturday. According to the police, B Jeeva from Kancheepuram, suspected to be part of notorious extortionist Sridhar’s gang, was riding a motorcycle and R Gopi was riding pillion.
Around 10.30 am, they were passing through Pannur village near Mappedu. “An eight-member gang followed them. When Jeeva slowed down, the gang caught up and hurled country bombs. In the impact, both victims fell,” a police officer said.
(Source: The Hindu)
5. Chennai Outskirts Target for Dumped Medical Waste
Despite continuous reportage, the illegal dumping of medical waste continues unabated in the Chennai outskirts. On Sunday, around 50 syringes were found dumped in Vandalur, close to the Outer Ring Road. A month ago, sacks of surgical gloves were found dumped in the same location.
This comes just a week after the Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal asked the pollution control board (PCB) to form a committee to stop the dumping of medical waste in the suburban areas. While the PCB officials organised a cleanup of the area on 27 November, medical waste dumping continues there unabated.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)