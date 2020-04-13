QChennai: Govt Stops Direct Distribution of Relief Material & More
1. Stop Direct Distribution of Relief Material; Govt
The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday warned against the distribution of food packets and other essentials by individuals, organisations and political parties to the needy, contending that such acts of defiance of the prohibitory orders amounted to a violation of the lockdown, and could lead to further spread of COVID-19.
“If anyone is found engaging in such acts, they could be considered to have violated the orders, and District Collectors and police officers are instructed to initiate appropriate legal action against them,” an official press release said, and further sought cooperation from everyone concerned.
The State government's statement followed media reports about individuals, organisations and political parties distributing relief material to people in need.
(Source: The Hindu)
2. COVID-19 Spread Will Be Brought Under Control In A Week: Chennai Zone Officer
In one week, the city corporation will complete screening of all potential cases and bring the spread of COVID-19 in the Corporation area under control, Rajendra Kumar, monitoring officer of the special task team for Chennai zone told reporters on Sunday.
The zonal special task teams were formed by the State Government to monitor and ensure that contact tracing, sampling and testing are done effectively. The monitoring team for the Chennai zone comprising Rajendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department and Abhash Kumar, ADGP, Economic Offences Wing, reviewed actions taken so far by the city Corporation at the Ripon building on Sunday.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
3. Trying to Make Movies In a Post Pandemic World
As the gates of cinemas remain locked and filming has stopped indefinitely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stakeholders of Kollywood – producers, actors, daily-wage labourers and technicians – are wondering what the future holds for their industry and whether there would be a return to normal in a post-COVID-19 world.
While various stakeholders are hoping for a quick end to the pandemic so that they could get on with the film business, many feel the industry ought to contemplate several issues – waiver of interest on debt, reduction of film stars’ salaries and the number of productions, and hygiene improvement in cinemas.
The producers have appealed to the financiers to waive the interest payable on their loans during the lockdown period.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Tamilians, Malayalis to Celebrate New Year Amid Lockdown
The sweet aroma of maanga pachadi, the stunning beauty of intricately drawn pulli kolams and a vibrant plate of mukkanis – ma (mango), pala (jackfruit) and vazhai (banana) – arranged with betel leaves, areca nuts and the panjangam (Tamil almanac) are quintessential on Tamizh Puthandu (New Year).
Not too far away, friends from our neighbouring state of Kerala deck their houses with Konna (Golden shower) flowers, set up a bright Vishukani replete with seasonal fruits and vegetables, gift kaineetam, and feast on a delectable sadhya.
For Tamilians and Malayalis across the globe, 14 April marks the first day of the traditional year, according to their sidereal calendars. With the coronavirus-induced lockdown keeping families indoors, ingenuity and improvisation take centre stage to usher in the celebrations.
(Source: The New Indian Express)
5. Employers Seek Relief to Tide Over Crisis
The Employers Federation of Southern India (EFSI) has made a representation to the Tamil Nadu government seeking measures for industries to tide over the crisis on account of lockdown due to COVID-19.
The federation has requested the State government to extend the time limit for renewal of licences and submission of returns under various labour enactments up to June 30.
Permission to operate 12-hour shift for six months to reset the production lines to a higher capacity and exemptions to all factories and establishment with regard to hours of overtime for 6 months are its other requests.
Exemption to work compensatory days for the lockdown days and to work beyond ten working days continuously and weekly off have also found a place in the demands.
(Source: The Hindu)