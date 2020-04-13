QChennai: Govt Stops Direct Distribution of Relief Material & More

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday warned against the distribution of food packets and other essentials by individuals, organisations and political parties to the needy, contending that such acts of defiance of the prohibitory orders amounted to a violation of the lockdown, and could lead to further spread of COVID-19.

“If anyone is found engaging in such acts, they could be considered to have violated the orders, and District Collectors and police officers are instructed to initiate appropriate legal action against them,” an official press release said, and further sought cooperation from everyone concerned.

The State government's statement followed media reports about individuals, organisations and political parties distributing relief material to people in need.

