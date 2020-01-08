QChennai: DMK Walks Out of Assembly Again; Karti’s Plea Dismissed

Leader of Opposition and DMK chief MK Stalin along with the MLAs from his party walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the second day in a row. The party raised questions during the Zero Hour in Assembly, before marching out in protest against the AIADMK's alleged unwillingness to address opposition against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state.

On Tuesday, addressing the media outside the Assembly, Stalin said, "I had sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary to move a resolution against CAA and till today there has not been a clarity on whether it will be taken up or not. I asked the Speaker about this. The session is there only for two more days and it seems like this is not going to be taken up. It is not just TN, but across the country there are protests and deaths on this issue and it is a burning issue. The Speaker has not given us permission for this. "

(Source: The News Minute)