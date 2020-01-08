QChennai: DMK Walks Out of Assembly Again; Karti’s Plea Dismissed
1. DMK Walks Out of Assembly Again, Blames AIADMK’s Unwillingness to Discuss CAA
Leader of Opposition and DMK chief MK Stalin along with the MLAs from his party walked out of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for the second day in a row. The party raised questions during the Zero Hour in Assembly, before marching out in protest against the AIADMK's alleged unwillingness to address opposition against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state.
On Tuesday, addressing the media outside the Assembly, Stalin said, "I had sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary to move a resolution against CAA and till today there has not been a clarity on whether it will be taken up or not. I asked the Speaker about this. The session is there only for two more days and it seems like this is not going to be taken up. It is not just TN, but across the country there are protests and deaths on this issue and it is a burning issue. The Speaker has not given us permission for this. "
2. Karti Chidambaram’s Discharge Plea Dismissed
The judge of the special court for cases related to elected MPs and MLAs in Chennai has dismissed a discharge petition filed by Congress Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi Chidambaram in a case relating to the alleged non-disclosure of income for the financial year 2015-16 and evasion of tax.
Officials earlier alleged that Karti received Rs 6.38 crore in cash, while his wife received Rs 1.35 crore in cash during that financial year. The transaction came to light when Income Tax sleuths conducted inquiries with employees of Agni Estates Foundation, the firm which purchased land near Muttukadu, belonging to the Chidambaram family, according to sources.
3. Congress Cadre, Protesters Clash at Valluvar Kottam
Tension prevailed on Tuesday after Congress cadres who were protesting against the attack on JNU students, engaged in an argument with another group of protesters at Valluvar Kottam. Congress leader KS Alagiri himself came down from the dais and questioned their actions.
Youth Congress and National Students’ Union of India organised a protest at Valluvar Kottam on Tuesday evening. Another group comprising students of city colleges, civil right activists and alumni of JNU gathered there and were shouting slogans condemning the Modi government for passing the controversial citizenship law. Even as the protest by the Congress cadre was in progress, the other group took to shouting slogans. Some of the Congress party workers asked them to stop but they refused.
4. Anbazhagan Suspended From Assembly for Three Days
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Tuesday suspended DMK MLA J Anbazhagan from taking part in the House proceedings for three days until 9 January. The decision was taken after the legislator representing Chepauk-Triplicane constituency tore a copy of the Governor’s address and threw it before the Speaker.
Certain remarks (since expunged) made by him against Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani led to acrimonious scenes in the House. Eventually when the Speaker cut Anbazhagan’s speech short, he walked up to the Chair, tore a copy of the Governor’s address and threw it onto the Speaker’s desk.
5. TTV Dhinakaran Loyalist Pugazhendhi Returns to AIADMK
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s Karnataka state secretary and TTV Dinakharan loyalist, V Pugazhendhi returned to the AIADMK fold along with several of his supporters. Pungazhendhi rejoined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam at the party headquarters on Monday.
“All these days I was floating in the Cooum river (referring to AMMK). As I am unable to bear the stench any further, I came out of it and have rejoined the party which was lead by Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. More than 1,000 cadres from AMMK will return to AIADMK soon, TTV Dhinakaran’s party can never become the third biggest party in Tamil Nadu,” Pugazhendhi said.
