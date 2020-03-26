QChennai: 8 New COVID-19 Cases Take Tally to 26 in TN & More
1. Eight New Cases Takes State’s Tally of Coronavirus Deaths to 26
A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 March, making him the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the pandemic, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.
The patient had a medical history of steroid-dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, the minister said. Eight new cases were also reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 26, including one patient who has recovered and been discharged and another who has just recovered.
2. Police Launch Apps to Track, Help, Record Location of Home Quarantined Persons
The Tiruvallur police have launched a platform, that includes an application with facial recognition features, to communicate and track those under home quarantine. A total of 15,298 people are under home quarantine in the state. Since Tuesday the police have booked three persons, in Kodambakkam, Koyambedu and Anna Nagar, for leaving their homes despite being quarantined for having symptoms.
In Tiruvallur district, a total of 171 persons are under home quarantine. Hence the Tiruvallur district police, with NotionTag Technologies, have launched Cobuddy — a platform which includes a mobile app for tracking the quarantined. This will help the government track, communicate effectively and eventually coordinate delivery of essentials to the doorsteps of the quarantined person.
(Source: The Hindu)
3. Police to Seize Two-Wheelers of Violators From Today
City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan has warned that the police will seize bikes of motorists who venture out despite prohibitory orders being in place, with the exception of those who come under the exempted categories.
“All of us should behave responsibly to prevent the spread of the disease. People at home should advise the youngsters and ensure that they follow the rules. If they don’t, strict action will be taken,” he said. The police registered three cases against people who violated prohibitory orders. While one case was in Seven Wells Police Station limits, two were registered and five youngsters arrested and released on bail in Choolaimedu police station limits.
(Source: The Hindu)
4. Three Women and a One-Year-Old Child Die in Theni Forest Fire
Three women and a one-year-old child were killed in a forest fire in the Western Ghats in Theni district on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Kiruthika (1), Vijayamani (45), Maheswari (36), and Manjula (38). Five others – Kalpana (48), Badrani (43), Onduveeran (49), Anand (27) and Lokesh (25) have been admitted to Theni Medical College Hospital with injuries.
The group of eight adults and a child was trapped in the middle of a forest fire on Tuesday afternoon. They were all residents of Rasingapuram in Bodinayakanur taluk in Theni district and worked in cardamom estates in Paethotti in Idukki district, Kerala. On Monday, they had reportedly chosen to come back home through the forests since the state borders were closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and got stuck in the fire.
(Source: The News Minute)
5. Jayalalithaa Statue to Be Installed at State Council for Higher Education
The campus of the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education will be named as Dr. J. Jayalalithaa campus to honour her contribution to enrolment of students in higher education in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced today.
Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, he said a statue of Jayalalithaa will be installed on the campus. The chief minister said a statue of Vellaiya Thevan, the lieutenant of Veerpandiaya Kattabomman will be installed at the mani mandapam in Vallanadu, Thoothukudi district.
(Source: The Hindu)
