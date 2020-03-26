QChennai: 8 New COVID-19 Cases Take Tally to 26 in TN & More

A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Madurai in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 March, making him the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the pandemic, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

The patient had a medical history of steroid-dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, the minister said. Eight new cases were also reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 26, including one patient who has recovered and been discharged and another who has just recovered.

