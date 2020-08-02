Permission of TN Hospital Cancelled for Overcharging COVID Patient

The Tamil Nadu government issued an order on 5 June capping the treatment cost at private hospitals for coronavirus patients. The state government permitted private hospitals to charge a maximum of Rs 7,500 per day from asymptomatic or mild symptomatic patients. The government also classified the hospitals as A1, A2, A3 and A4 depending on the availability of beds and doctors.

The A1 and A2 hospitals were permitted to charge a maximum of Rs 7,500 while A3 and A4 category hospitals were permitted to charge Rs 5,000 from mild symptomatic or asymptomatic patients. The government allowed private hospitals to charge a maximum of Rs 15,000 per day from patients with severe symptoms requiring ICU treatment in all four categories.

The prices were fixed following reports that hospitals were fleecing patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.