National Tourism Day: Places Where Rupee Will Make You Feel Rich!

The only country to adopt Gross National Happiness (GNP) as a marker of prosperity and development, Bhutan is truly a dream come true. It is a quaint kingdom with regal mountains, serene monasteries and friendly locals often strutting about in gho and kira. The capital city of Thimphu is home to the National Memorial Chorten, the National Folk Heritage Museum and the National Library, all of which give a glimpse into the unique culture and traditions of Bhutan.

The city is replete with Dzongs (fortified buildings encompassing administrative and monastic institutions) which are home to monks and where people go to pray and meditate. The Punakha Dzong, in fact, is one of the most majestic structures in Bhutan.