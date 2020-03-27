‘Your Govt is Humanity Personified’: Chandrababu Naidu to PM Modi
Telugu Desam Party chief Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu said that the Modi government was "humanity personified" following the Centre’s announcement of a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package for wage labourers, farmers, medical staff and the poor amid the crisis created by COVID-19 and the 21-day India lockdown.
In a letter to the prime minister, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh lauded Modi for the steps taken to fight the novel coronavirus.
“India, with its huge diversity and large population is on the edge of the COVID-19 threat. However, we are confident that India under your able leadership would effectively retaliate to the threat of coronavirus by setting an example to the rest of the world.”Excerpt of Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to PM Modi
In his letter Naidu praises the Centre for providing Rs 2,000 per month to over 8.6 crore farmers, compensation to poor women and free rations of rice and pulses as well as LPG cylinders to families living below the poverty line.
“Support to low wage earners in the organised sector and senior citizens are the right steps towards protecting them from the ill-effects of the COVID-19 lockdown. Your efforts to ensure that no Indian goes to bed on an empty stomach are proof that your government is ‘humanity personified.”Excerpt of Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to PM Modi
Naidu went on to appreciate the other steps announced in the relief package including the increase of daily wages under MNREGA from Rs 182 to Rs 202, the steps to make credit available from EPFs, as well as the granting of additional credit to women’s self-help groups.
Naidu also asked the prime minister to make provisions for micro, small and medium enterprises saying that a financial package was essential at this time to stimulate the economy.
“Under your able guidance and smart leadership, we are confident that very soon India will not only recover from the threat of COVID-19, but also would bounce back to its rightful place in the global economy," he said.
