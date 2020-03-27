‘Your Govt is Humanity Personified’: Chandrababu Naidu to PM Modi

Naidu went on to appreciate the other steps announced in the relief package including the increase of daily wages under MNREGA from Rs 182 to Rs 202, the steps to make credit available from EPFs, as well as the granting of additional credit to women’s self-help groups.

Naidu also asked the prime minister to make provisions for micro, small and medium enterprises saying that a financial package was essential at this time to stimulate the economy.

“Under your able guidance and smart leadership, we are confident that very soon India will not only recover from the threat of COVID-19, but also would bounce back to its rightful place in the global economy," he said.