Muslim Man Who Came to Aligarh for Interfaith Marriage Arrested

A 21-year-old Muslim man, Sonu Malik, who had come from Chandigarh with a local woman of a different faith to tie the knot in court, was arrested in the Aligarh court on a charge of forcibly detaining her, the police said on Friday, 4 December.

The man was arrested by the Aligarh's Civil Line police from the district court premises and the woman too was taken away by the police, news agency PTI reported.

A video clip, purportedly showing policemen virtually dragging the man away from the court premises in the presence of dozens of bystanders, surfaced on social media.