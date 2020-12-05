Muslim Man Who Came to Aligarh for Interfaith Marriage Arrested
A case had been registered against the youth in Chandigarh for allegedly forcibly keeping the woman in detention.
A 21-year-old Muslim man, Sonu Malik, who had come from Chandigarh with a local woman of a different faith to tie the knot in court, was arrested in the Aligarh court on a charge of forcibly detaining her, the police said on Friday, 4 December.
The man was arrested by the Aligarh's Civil Line police from the district court premises and the woman too was taken away by the police, news agency PTI reported.
A video clip, purportedly showing policemen virtually dragging the man away from the court premises in the presence of dozens of bystanders, surfaced on social media.
In the video, the youth is seen being forcibly taken away by a bunch of policemen in an e-rickshaw. In the other video, the girl is also seen being taken away by women constables as she shouts that she is an adult and wants to live with the youth.
The couple was taken to the Civil Line police station Aligarh. The Civil Lines Circle Officer Anil Samania told PTI that a case had been registered against the youth in Chandigarh for allegedly forcibly keeping the woman in his detention.
The incident comes days after the new anti-conversion law came into force and the first arrest was made late Wednesday in another case in Bareilly.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
