No Ban on Hiring for Govt Jobs: Centre Responds to Circular Row

A circular was issued on 4 September by the Department of Expenditure, which comes under the Ministry of Finance, which had banned some non-developmental expenditures including the creation of new posts in ministries, departments, etc to "ensure availability of adequate resources for meeting the needs of critical priority schemes."

The Congress party claimed that the circular was stopping the creation of jobs in the government, however, the Centre has come out saying that decision does not curtail the process of hiring for government jobs.

"The Dept. of Expenditure circular dated 04 Sept 2020 deals with the internal procedure for creation of posts and does NOT in any way affect or curtail recruitment," the Ministry of Finance tweeted to clarify some points of the circular.