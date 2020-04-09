Centre Sanctions Rs 15,000 Crore Fund to Fight COVID-19

The central government on Thursday, 9 April, sanctioned a Rs 15,000 crore package to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. The sanction, CNN News-18 reported, is a part of the COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package to fight the novel coronavirus, which has claimed at least 169 lives in the country and infected over 5,860.

An amount of Rs 7,774 crore will be put into immediate use and the remaining amount will be spread over the course of 1-4 years for medium-term support, The Economic Times reported.