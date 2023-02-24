Centre Approves Renaming of Aurangabad and Osmanabad

Details: Sambhaji was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the Maratha king after whom Shinde's party Shiv Sena is named. He was killed on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who gave Aurangabad its name in the 17th century.

Osmanabad, named after Hyderabad's last ruler Mir Osman Ali Khan, derives its new name, Dharashiv, from sixth-century caves near the city.

The state government had approved the renaming of these cities in 2022.