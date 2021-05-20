Centre Announces ‘Historic’ Increase of 140% in Fertiliser Subsidy

"The welfare of farmers is at the core of government's efforts," the PM's Office said in the statement.

Last year, the actual price of DAP was Rs 1,700 per bag for which the central government was giving a subsidy of Rs 500 per bag.

Recently, the international prices of phosphoric acid and ammonia used in DAP have gone up by 60 to 70 percent. So the actual price of a DAP bag is now Rs 2,400, which could be sold by fertiliser companies at Rs 1,900 after considering the subsidy of Rs 500. Farmers however will continue to get it at Rs 1,200.

This is the second major decision for farmers after directly transferring Rs 20,667 crore in farmers' account under PM-KISAN on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya.