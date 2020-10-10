Amid Hathras Outrage, Centre’s Advisory to States on Women Safety

Amid outrage over the Hathras case in which a Dalit woman was allegedly raped and tortured by four ‘upper caste’ men, the Home Ministry has issued a new advisory to states and Union Territories on women’s safety, saying any failure of the police to adhere to the rules "may not augur well for the delivery of criminal justice in the country."

The advisory on 'mandatory action by the police in cases of crime against women' points out the actions that have to be taken under criminal laws relating to sexual offences against women.

These include compulsory registration of FIR in case of a cognisable offence; completion of police investigation in relation to rape in two months; examination of the rape victim under consent within 24 hours from the time of receiving information relating to commission of the offence; treating the statement of the deceased as a relevant fact in the investigation, among others.