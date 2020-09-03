Need to be Prepared Against China-Pak Coordinated Attacks: Rawat
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday, 3 September, said India needs to be prepared against co-ordinated attacks from China and Pakistan in the northern and western borders respectively.
“China’s economic assistance to PoK and continued military and diplomatic support to Pak mandates high level of preparations by us.”CDS General Bipin Rawat, as quoted by PTI.
Rawat also added, “India faces threat of coordinated action along northern and western fronts which we have to consider in our defence planning.”
“Pakistan could take advantage of any threat developing along northern borders and create trouble for us,” said Rawat.
Commenting on the recent India-China skirmish in Ladakh, Rawat said, “We want peace and tranquillity across our borders. Off late, we have been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these. Our tri-services are capable of dealing with threats along our frontiers.”
Rawat also said, “Indian armed forces will have to be prepared to meet immediate crisis and concurrently prepare for future.”
