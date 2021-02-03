CBI Additional Dir Sinha Takes Over As Chief Till New Appointment

Praveen Sinha, Additional Director of CBI will, with immediate effect, take over the duties of Director of CBI, till the appointment of new Director CBI, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Wednesday, 3 February.

The term of the current CBI Director, IPS Rishi Kumar Shukla, will be ending on Thursday, 4 February. Shukla had taken charge as CBI director on 4 February 2019 and notably, like his predecessor Alok Verma, had never served in the CBI before being appointed to head the agency.

A selection committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is expected to meet to decide the next CBI director, India Today reported.