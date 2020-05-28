Jitendra Awhad, Maharashtra’s Housing Minister who got infected by the coronavirus, said on Wednesday, 27 May, that this was due to his reckless behaviour, according to a report by NDTV.At an online seminar organised by BDA, a developers lobby, the NCP leader said, “It was recklessness in my behaviour that was the cause of COVID. Probably I did not take people’s advice seriously. That’s why I was caught in a trap.”The Minister has now recovered from the disease after spending a few days at the hospital earlier this month. He was required to use ventilator support for over two days.The guardian minister for Thane, Awhad had been going around for relief work when the COVID-19 outbreak had happened in the state. He said that it was his will power that helped him overcome the disease.India recorded 1,58,333 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 28 May according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While the death toll reached 4,531, as many as 67,691 have been cured or discharged.(With inputs from NDTV) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.