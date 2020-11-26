‘Carry Bamboo Sticks To Strike Back’: Ghosh To BJP Bengal Workers

The MP alleged that West Bengal needs a change of guard in 2021 as the state is failing its people, and BJP coming to power will keep the people in peace, "Many bomb manufacturing units were unearthed and terrorists were arrested from Birbhum district. The situation here now is the same as used to be in Kashmir," Ghosh said.

"In 2021, change has to come in the state. On that day, the Trinamool Congress workers who are now inflicting torture on people will not find any way to escape. If there is no change, then torture by the TMC will reach such heights that people will not be able to stay here," Ghosh said to PTI.

The BJP president of West Bengal has claimed that the funds sent by the Centre for the people in the state are being looted by TMC leaders, and also alleged that since the state police will not be permitted to man polling booths, which are being supervised by central forces, it will give locals an opportunity to peacefully cast their votes, reported PTI.