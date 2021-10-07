Car in BJP MP Nayab Saini's Convoy Rams Into Protesters, 1 Injured: Farmers
One of the cars in a convoy of BJP leader Nayab Saini reportedly rammed his car into protesters in Ambala, on Thursday, 7 October. One farmer is also said to have sustained injuries.
According to NDTV, the injured farmer has been admitted to a government hospital in Naraingarh near Ambala, where the alleged incident took place.
Nayab Saini is a BJP Lok Sabha MP representing the Kurukshetra seat.
Meanwhile the police however has told The Quint that they are not aware of any farmer being hit by a car.
“A program was organised by the Saini community in Naraingarh where a minister (Nayab Singh Saini) was invited to address the people. Protesting farmers reached the spot and tried to disturb the proceedings. When the minister and his men were leaving the event there were some clashes but we are not aware of any accident.”Dhoom Singh, Sub-Inspector, Naraingarh
(With inputs from NDTV.)
