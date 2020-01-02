‘CAA Will Not Affect Interests of Indigenous Assamese’: Sonowal

He further said that no new people will come into the country and "even if they try, we will not allow it... a cut- off date of 31 December 2014 has been fixed as eligibility for the citizenship".

"If one reads the rules, it will become clear that no Bangladeshi or anybody from some other country can take advantage of the Act to enter our country. Only those who have lived for decades in this country can apply for citizenship, these applications will then be examined and only if it is found to be valid, they will be given citizenship", the chief minister said.

The doubts, concerns and confusion of the people of Assam regarding the Act have been conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah since the beginning and they have taken them into consideration to ensure that these were allayed and their interests have been taken care of, he said.