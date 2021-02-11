‘CAA Will Be Implemented After COVID Vaccination Ends’: Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in West Bengal's predominantly Matua town Thakurnagar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday, 11 February that the process of granting citizenship under the extremely contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will begin as soon as the COVID-19 vaccination process concludes.

“As soon as the vaccination drive will conclude and we become corona-free, the work of providing citizenship will be undertaken. CAA is Parliament's law, how can you stop it? Also, you will not be in a position to stop it,” news agency ANI quoted Shah as saying.

The Home Minister also expressed that the CAA implementation process will benefit the Matua community, which is a section of Hindus from erstwhile East Pakistan, as well as other non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan before 2015, NDTV reported.

He accused the opposition parties of misleading the minorities about the citizenship law, and said its implementation will not impact the citizenship status of Indian minorities.