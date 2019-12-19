Actor Rajinikanth Expresses Concern Over Violence In The Country
Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday, 19 December, expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying violence and rioting cannot be a way to find solution to any issue.
Though the actor did specify any incident, he said ‘the ongoing violence gives me great pain.’
The actor's statement comes on a day when Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka were rocked by violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, with two persons being killed in Mangaluru in police firing.
In Lucknow, anti-CAA protesters went berserk in parts of the city, hurling stones and damaging police outposts and a number of vehicles mainly in the Old City areas of the Uttar Pradesh capital, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to control the situation.
A man died of a firearm injury while passing by a demonstration, but police denied the death was linked to police action.
