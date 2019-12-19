Actor Rajinikanth Expresses Concern Over Violence In The Country
Superstar Rajinikanth on expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.&nbsp;
Superstar Rajinikanth on expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Photo: PTI)

Actor Rajinikanth Expresses Concern Over Violence In The Country

PTI
India

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday, 19 December, expressed concern over violence in various parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, saying violence and rioting cannot be a way to find solution to any issue.

Though the actor did specify any incident, he said ‘the ongoing violence gives me great pain.’

“Violence and rioting should not become a way to find solution for any issue. I request the people of India to stay united and vigilant keeping in mind the nation’s security and welfare, “ he said in a tweet.

The actor's statement comes on a day when Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka were rocked by violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act, with two persons being killed in Mangaluru in police firing.

Also Read : CAA Unrest: Govt Will Auction Property of Vandals, Says UP CM 

Loading...

In Lucknow, anti-CAA protesters went berserk in parts of the city, hurling stones and damaging police outposts and a number of vehicles mainly in the Old City areas of the Uttar Pradesh capital, forcing police to use tear-gas shells to control the situation.

A man died of a firearm injury while passing by a demonstration, but police denied the death was linked to police action.

Also Read : ‘Fear Isn’t So Much About CAA As It Is About NRC’: Jairam Ramesh

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...