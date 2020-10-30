Bypolls to 56 Seats Across 12 States in Nov – Why They Are Crucial

The most significant of the lot are the 28 constituencies going to polls in Madhya Pradesh, of which 25 fell vacant after sitting Congress MLAs submitted resignations – leading to the fall of Kamal Nath-led government.

Three other seats fell vacant after the sitting MLAs passed away. The bypoll will decide whether the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government will stay in power.

Eight seats in Gujarat and seven in Uttar Pradesh will also go to polls on 3 November.