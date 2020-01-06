‘Unbecoming, Unpardonable’: Business Giants Condemn JNU Violence

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night, after masked men and women attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

At least 30 people were injured and many were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The JNU administration said, "Masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people".

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.