39 Dead, Several Missing as Bus Plunges Into Canal in MP’s Sidhi
A large number of passengers are feared trapped in the vehicle that submerged in the 30-feet deep Sharda canal.
At least 39 people were killed after a bus carrying around 54 passengers plunged into a canal in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi on Tuesday, 16 February, ANI reported quoting Ravindra Kumar Choudhary, District Collector.
While seven people have been rescued, others are still missing.
According to ANI, the driver lost control of the bus, which was en route to Satna. Search and rescue operations are underway to find the missing passengers in the 30-feet deep Sharda canal since around 7:30 am.
Calling the accident heart-wrenching, BJP’s Sharadendu Tiwari told IANS that the water supply from the Bansagar dam has been stopped for now.
“The water supply from Bansagar Dam has been stopped so that the bus can be easily accessed. Seven people have been saved so far,” he said.
“Equipment, including cranes, have been brought for rescue operations. The administrative staff is also on the spot,” he added.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
