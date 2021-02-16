39 Dead, Several Missing as Bus Plunges Into Canal in MP’s Sidhi

At least 39 people were killed after a bus carrying around 54 passengers plunged into a canal in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi on Tuesday, 16 February, ANI reported quoting Ravindra Kumar Choudhary, District Collector.

While seven people have been rescued, others are still missing.

According to ANI, the driver lost control of the bus, which was en route to Satna. Search and rescue operations are underway to find the missing passengers in the 30-feet deep Sharda canal since around 7:30 am.