Govt Proposal to Farmers Stands, Says PM in All-Party Meet: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting on Saturday, 30 January, through video conferencing ahead of the Budget Session for smooth functioning of Parliament.

Responding to Opposition, PM Modi said that the Centre's proposal to protesting farmers on farm laws still stands, sources told PTI. Farmers unions, on 21 January, rejected the proposal put forth by the government to suspend the farm laws for a mutually-agreed period.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut, and SAD's Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke at length on the ongoing farmers’ agitation, reported news agency ANI, adding that JDU MP RCP Singh supported the laws.