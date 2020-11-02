‘I’d Rather Retire’: BSP’s Mayawati on Possible Alliance With BJP

In recent times, media reports have often suggested the BSP's softening of stance against the BJP. UP Congress chief Ajay Lallu had even gone to the extent of reportedly saying that the "BSP is soon going to merge with the BJP".

The BSP and SP had formed an alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, within weeks of the BJP sweeping the national polls, Mayawati announced in June 2019 that her party's alliance with the SP had been terminated.