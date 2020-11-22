Bru Resettlement: 2 Dead, 23 Injured As Police Fire at Protesters

Two people were killed and 23 were injured in North Tripura as police opened fire at protesters on Saturday, 21 November.

Northern Tripura Deputy Inspector General of Police Lalhminga Darlong stated that one firefighter had died on late Saturday night at the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital (GBPMCH) in Agartala, reported news agency IANS.

The agitation and indefinite shutdown continued for the seventh day in northern Tripura's Kanchanpur subdivision where people are opposing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Tripura government's decision to rehabilitate thousands of Reang or "Bru" tribal refugees.