The meet comprised 30-35 people, most of them being women. It was disrupted after they heard a loud DJ system playing religious songs outside.

While Bhati lives with his family on the first floor of the building, he uses the ground floor to conduct prayer meets.

The mob came armed with wooden sticks, metal rods, and knives, Bhati alleged.

"When we were chatting after the prayers, we heard a DJ playing outside. We realised it was getting louder and coming into our lane. I asked one of our people to check. By the time, some people entered the house and asked us what we were doing. We told them we were singing bhajans (religious songs). One of them asked whose bhajans were we singing and I told him Jesus Christ. They said that such prayers will not be allowed since this is Hindu Rashtra and that the court has passed a law that such prayers will not be allowed. While we were trying to talk to them, some of them got aggressive and started hitting us," Bhati said.