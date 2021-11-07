Bombay HC Sends Ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh to ED Custody Till 12 November

The Bombay High Court on Sunday, 7 November, set aside a sessions court order remanding former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh to 14 day judicial custody in the money laundering case, LiveLaw reported.

The court on Sunday instead granted the Enforcement Directorate Deshmukh's custody till 12 November.

On Saturday, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai had remanded Deshmukh to judicial custody for 14 days in the case.

The ED, which had arrested the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader on 2 November, had requested to extend Deshmukh's custody with the agency for interrogation purposes.

In the PMLA court, the ED had argued that Deshmukh had refused to cooperate with the investigation, and that it needed more time to interrogate him. However, the request was denied and Deshmukh was instead sent to judicial custody.