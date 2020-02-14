HC Rejects Pre-Arrest Bail Pleas of Activists Navlakha, Teltumbde
The Bombay High Court on Friday, 14 February, refused to grant anticipatory bail to civil rights activists Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the alleged Elgar Parishad Maoist links case.
Justice PD Naik rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas filed by them.
Navlakha, Teltumbde and several other activists have been booked by the Pune Police for their alleged Maoist links and several other charges following the violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on 1 January, 2018.
The police alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists.
Teltumbde and Navlakha had approached the high court seeking pre-arrest bail in November last year after a sessions court in Pune rejected their pleas.
Although the Pune Police was investigating the case, the Centre had last month transferred the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).