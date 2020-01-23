BMC Unable to Locate My Birth Records: Shailesh Gandhi

Out of concern that the central government might soon start the process of creating a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), former central information commissioner and Right to Information activist Shailesh Gandhi said he tried applying for his birth certificate at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) but failed at it since his birth was not listed in the BMC records, reported The Wire.

“My grandfather stayed in the Matunga area of Mumbai where I was born in 1947. Since I don’t have a birth certificate, I thought of procuring one as the government may start a nationwide NRC. I applied for one to the BMC. But it turns out that my birth was not recorded, ” he said.

Gandhi, who was born on 7 July 1947, received a one-page response from the BMC stating that “a search has been made on the request”, adding, that it “found that the event relating to the birth of Shailesh Gandhi, son of Ramkumar Bhagwandas Gandhi was not registered”.