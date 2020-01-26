B’luru: Cops Allegedly Manhandle Protesters Reading Constitution

A group of Bengaluru residents, who had planned an event to read out the Constitution at Town Hall, were allegedly manhandled by the city police on Saturday, 25 January. According to protesters at the venue, the group called Bangalore Vigils had gathered to read out the Constitution. However, the police, who were present at the venue, began dragging the people away.

According to Itisha, a veteran flying officer who was present at the reading, the SJ Park Police reached the spot and allegedly began dragging away one of the men who was at the reading. Another protester, who was videotaping the incident, was allegedly manhandled by the police.