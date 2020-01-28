‘Fight Polls on Truth’: AAP Slams BJP’s Sting on Delhi Schools

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over “lack of basic amenities” in Delhi schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that their “sting” has only exposed BJP. AAP also asked BJP to “fight elections based on truth.”

Addressing a press conference with Deputy Chief Minister and Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP leaders said that the people of Delhi are proud of the "education revolution" and it "hurts" when Union Minister Amit Shah "disrespects" it.

Earlier in the day, Shah tweeted a video of the MPs' visit to various schools in Delhi.