‘Fight Polls on Truth’: AAP Slams BJP’s Sting on Delhi Schools
A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), over “lack of basic amenities” in Delhi schools, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that their “sting” has only exposed BJP. AAP also asked BJP to “fight elections based on truth.”
Addressing a press conference with Deputy Chief Minister and Delhi's Education Minister Manish Sisodia, AAP leaders said that the people of Delhi are proud of the "education revolution" and it "hurts" when Union Minister Amit Shah "disrespects" it.
Earlier in the day, Shah tweeted a video of the MPs' visit to various schools in Delhi.
‘School Visited by Gambhir Shifted’
Sidodia said that the school visited by East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir was closed and the campus was shifted to JJ colony on 9 October 2019.
‘Parvesh Sigh Visited Old Building’
Top AAP leaders also alleged that MP Parvesh Singh visited an old building and, not the new school structure.
North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, who is also the president of the Delhi BJP, visited a government school in Khajoori Khas. Additionally, Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan, who is also a Union minister, visited a school in the Prem Nagar area of his constituency, a statement issued by Delhi BJP said.
