Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sworn-in as Madhya Pradesh CM for 4th Time
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister for the fourth time on Monday, 23 March. The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP ministry will take place on Monday, official sources told PTI.
Following this, PM Narendra Modi congratulated him on Twitter, calling him an “able and experienced administrator who is extremely passionate about MP’s development.”
This comes days after the Congress government in the state fell with the resignation of Kamal Nath as the CM. The crisis in the state was precipitated by Jyotiraditya Scindia's shift to the BJP along with 22 rebel MLAs.
Chouhan was also elected state BJP Legislature Party leader in the evening.
The legislature party members, wearing masks due to coronavirus threat and sitting two chairs away from each other, unanimously elected Chouhan as their leader, PTI reported.
The BJP's central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe joined the meeting via video conferencing from Delhi.
He said he will go to Mantralaya (state secretariat) after taking oath and sit till late night to review measures taken to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
