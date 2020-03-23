Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sworn-in as Madhya Pradesh CM for 4th Time

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister for the fourth time on Monday, 23 March. The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP ministry will take place on Monday, official sources told PTI.

Following this, PM Narendra Modi congratulated him on Twitter, calling him an “able and experienced administrator who is extremely passionate about MP’s development.”

This comes days after the Congress government in the state fell with the resignation of Kamal Nath as the CM. The crisis in the state was precipitated by Jyotiraditya Scindia's shift to the BJP along with 22 rebel MLAs.