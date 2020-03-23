Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sworn-in as Madhya Pradesh CM for 4th Time
Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP members at party office in Bhopal.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP members at party office in Bhopal. (Source: ANI)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sworn-in as Madhya Pradesh CM for 4th Time

The Quint
India

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sworn in as Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister for the fourth time on Monday, 23 March. The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP ministry will take place on Monday, official sources told PTI.

Following this, PM Narendra Modi congratulated him on Twitter, calling him an “able and experienced administrator who is extremely passionate about MP’s development.”

This comes days after the Congress government in the state fell with the resignation of Kamal Nath as the CM. The crisis in the state was precipitated by Jyotiraditya Scindia's shift to the BJP along with 22 rebel MLAs.

Also Read : ‘PM Narendra Modi is No Lesser Than God’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Loading...

Chouhan was also elected state BJP Legislature Party leader in the evening.

The legislature party members, wearing masks due to coronavirus threat and sitting two chairs away from each other, unanimously elected Chouhan as their leader, PTI reported.

The BJP's central observers Arun Singh and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe joined the meeting via video conferencing from Delhi.

Calling fighting the coronavirus as his top priority, Chouhan reportedly said, “We will defeat this disease. We will improve our governance... the shortcomings so far will be removed.”

He said he will go to Mantralaya (state secretariat) after taking oath and sit till late night to review measures taken to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...