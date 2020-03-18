BJP Not to Hold Protest for 1 Month in View of COVID-19: JP Nadda
The BJP has decided not to hold any protest or demonstration for a month in view of the coronavirus outbreak, party president JP Nadda said on Wednesday, 18 March.
The party will not be holding public gatherings, he said, adding that if they have to convey anything, senior party leaders will do so through memorandums.
The BJP president's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a parliamentary party meeting of the BJP asked MPs to spread awareness among people in small groups about coronavirus and suggested that they should refrain from launching any mass agitation till 15 April.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)